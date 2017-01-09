Discovery Park of America has a chosen a Martin resident as their third winner of their “Local Artist Showcase” competition.

David Harold Sheridan was selected by the Discovery Park art committee, and will be honored this Thursday with an afternoon reception.

Sheridan works at St. Johns Community Services in Martin, and his winning photographs are part of a series that will be featured in an upcoming book titled “In the Dreamtime of Shaken Earth”.

The photographs are now on display at Discovery Park’s Art Wall for six months.

Sheridan was selected from a competition process that includes possible submissions from artists in nine Northwest Tennessee counties and eight Western Kentucky counties.