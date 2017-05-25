A former Dresden High School valedictorian will have a piece of his art work featured at a major show in June.

Clay Palmer, who graduated at Dresden in 2013 and UT-Martin this year, is an artist whose work ranges from canvas paintings to large murals.

But it is his recent ink drawing that has been selected as one of only 40 pieces, to be showcased for display in Memphis and Nashville as part of the show “Art of the South”.

Palmer’s drawing titled “Drunk on the Blood of the Holy Ones” depicts three Holocaust victims surrounded by religious persecutors.

The graduate with a Bachelor of Fine Arts degree is a devout Jehovah’s Witness, and said the drawing depicts and brings awareness of how Jehovah Witnesses were persecuted during the Holocaust.

The display of art will take place in Memphis and Nashville from June 2nd thru the 30th.