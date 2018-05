Track and Field events will take place at the TSSAA State Tournament today in Murfreesboro.

Several local athletes are scheduled for events in the Small School category:

Participating in boys events today is:

Union City’s Jaheim Ceasar – Triple Jump

Union City’s Justyn Johnson and Austin Jernigan – Shot Put

Union City’s Austin Jernigan and Devin Smith – Discus

Union City’s BJ Frankum – 1600 meter Run

and Dresden’s Paxton Davis – 3200 meter Run

Participating in girl’s Track and Field events:

Union City’s Briley Coffey – Pole Vault

Union City’s Journee Smith – Triple Jump

Union City’s Jyrese Thompson and Briley Coffey – High Jump

Union City’s Mariah Johnson – Shot Put

Union City’s Megan Burney and Mariah Johnson – Discus

Dresden’s Loral Winn – 800 meter Run

Union City’s Mao Kato and Dresden’s Anna Johnson – 3200 meter Run

Team events:

Union City will participate in the:

4×800 meter relay

4×200 meter relay

and 4×100 meter relay