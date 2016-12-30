A longtime local broadcaster, with past work at KYTN, was killed in an accident Thursday night in McCracken County.

Sheriff’s department reports said 76 year old William “Ed” Taylor, of Paducah, was apparently walking across the highway to retrieve his mail, when he was struck by a vehicle in the 5000 block of Reidland Road.

Reports said 41 year old Kasi Greenwell, of Paducah, was operating the 2015 Jeep Wrangle that struck Taylor.

She was transported to a Paducah hospital for injuries, and police say alcohol nor drugs were believed to be a factor in the accident.

Taylor was known as the “Voice of the Paducah Tilghman Blue Tornadoes” for many years and was an employee of Bristol Broadcasting Company.

Thunderbolt Broadcasting President Paul Tinkle was a longtime friend with Taylor, and gave accolades for his years of work in the business.

Funeral services for Ed Taylor are pending.