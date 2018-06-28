The Tennessee Department of Economic and Community Development has announced 30 recipients of the Retail Academy Grant.

The grant is designed to provide funding to communities to participate in two retail training programs.

Among the 30 communities selected are Dyersburg, Humboldt, Lexington, McKenzie, and Ripley

The Tennessee Department of Economic and Community Development supported communities completing the Retail Academy in 2016 with a pilot round in West Tennessee and with distressed communities from across the state in 2017.

Since those academies, new retail establishments have opened in 41 percent of the participating communities with an estimated annual economic impact of $1.7 million in new local tax revenue.

Each application was supported by the community’s senator and representative in the Tennessee General Assembly.