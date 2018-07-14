Several local communities have been awarded Community Development Block Grants.

CDBG grants assist communities with infrastructure improvements, health and safety initiatives, and façade improvements in downtown commercial districts.

Among the 70 communities awarded CDBG grants were:

Alamo receiving over $400,000 dollars for water system improvements, Benton $525,000 dollars for water system improvements, over $315,000 dollars for fire protection improvements for Big Sandy, almost $296,000 dollars for fire protection improvements for Bradford, $428,000 dollars for Halls for housing rehabilitation, $336,000 dollars in sewer system improvements for Huntingdon, $197,000 dollars in fire protection improvements for Samburg, $194,000 dollars for Sharon for fire protection improvements, Trenton is receiving $525,000 dollars for sewer system improvements, and $227,000 dollars in wastewater treatment plant improvements for the city of Troy.

