Tennessee 8th District Congressman David Kustoff and Kentucky 1st District Congressman James Comer voted in favor of Thursday’s “Tax Cuts and Jobs Act”.

President Trump’s tax plan passed in the House by a vote of 227-205, with 13 Republicans voting against the bill.

Following the passage in the House, Congressman Kustoff released a statement saying special interests had tailored the tax code to meet their needs for three decades.

Kustoff said the new plan of tax reform will “put money in the pockets of West Tennesseans, not Washington bureaucrats”.

In a released statement, Congressman Comer said he was proud to support legislation that keeps money in the pockets of American families and businesses, adding that he will continue to fight for issues that improve the lives of people he represents in the First District.

Highlights of the Tax Act includes a significant increase in the standard deduction to $24,000 for married couples and $12,000 for single individuals, which will protect twice as much of earnings from taxes.

The plan also expands the Child Tax Credit to $1,600, cuts taxes for small businesses to no more than 25-percent, and provides a new tax rate of just 9-percent for businesses with less than $75,000 in income.

The Tax Act is now in the hands of the Senate.