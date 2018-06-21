A local couple collected over $2,000 in lieu of wedding gifts and made a donation to the Skyhawk Share Meal Program.

When George Pasley and Tomi McCutchen began preparing for their New Year’s Eve wedding in 2017, they knew they needed to take an alternative route when it came to wedding gifts.

With two homes already full of household goods, the pair instead requested donations to the UT Martin Skyhawks Share Meal Program, a sum that ultimately came to $2,385.

McCutchen is a longtime instructor of communications at UT Martin and grew up in Weakley County. She is also a two-time UT Martin alumna with bachelor’s degrees in communications (’83) and geography (’05). Pasley relocated to the area from Alaska in February 2017 and serves as pastor at Trinity Presbyterian Church in Martin. This combination made a donation to the university’s food insecurity program a logical conclusion.

The Skyhawks Share Meal Program was established in March 2017 by the UT Martin Student Government Association in an effort to help students who struggle with food insecurity. Meals can be donated to the program at $5 apiece, and students in need apply to have meals added to their student cards.

According to John Abel, assistant vice chancellor for student affairs, 32 students have received assistance from the program since its inception and 380 meals have been distributed, with 164 of those meals given during the spring 2018 semester. The Pasley/McCutchen donation added 477 meals to the bank at a critical point in the academic year.

The Skyhawks Share Meal Program accepts donations in person in the Skyhawk Dining Hall on designated donation days only, but the online donation portal is open year-round. Those wishing to contribute can do so at utm.edu/skyhawksshare.

An online application is also available at this link for students in need of assistance.