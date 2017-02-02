The Tennessee Department of Agriculture recently presented awards to the top county, regional and state agricultural fairs in the state.

Awards were presented during the 95th annual convention of the Tennessee Association of Fairs in Nashville.

The Middle Tennessee District Fair, in Lawrenceburg, was named the Champion of Champions Fair for 2016.

In Division 2A, the Obion County Fair was named 2nd Runner-up overall, and took home a first place prize for their Premium Book.

In Showcase competition, the Gibson County Fair took home second place honors for Fair Website and Best Fair Theme Display.

The Dyer County Fair took third place in categories of Fair T-Shirt and Fair Website.

Jane Pope, of Popes Concessions of Greenfield, was awarded the Jimmy Floyd Memorial Award.

The award is given each year to an active Fair Associate member in the honor of Jimmy Floyd, who was a Tennessee Fair Director for many years.