Weakley County Municipal Electric System and local fire departments are conducting electric line training for the next two weeks.

Martin Fire Department Training Officer Kory Green tells Thunderbolt Radio News the training involves a simulation of what firefighters might encounter with a live power line situation, including car accidents, limbs on a power line, and electric lines at a structure fire.

Sharon Fire Chief Gary Eddings, who also works with WCMES, says the simulator shows trainees just how powerful an electric line is.

Eddings says the simulator trailer is energized with 7,200 volts and is a real eye-opener to firefighters who’ve never seen the power of an electric line.

Fire departments in the area serviced by WCMES, including each station in Weakley County, as well as, South Fulton and Bradford, will be involved in the electric line simulator training.