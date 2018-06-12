Three area community leaders have been named to Leadership Tennessee Class VI.

Weakley County Mayor Jake Bynum of Dresden, UT Martin Chancellor Keith Carver of Martin, and Obion County Joint Economic Development Council CEO Lindsay Frilling of Union City are among 45 new class members representing each geographic region of the state.

Professional sectors represented include health care, education, economic development, government, tourism, and agriculture.

Class members will spend the next year engaging in collaborative, non-partisan dialogue on issues of statewide importance.