Several local libraries have been named as recipients of technology grants awarded from the Tennessee State Library and Archives.

One hundred fourteen libraries across the state were selected to receive a portion of the $305,500 grant funds, with each recipient agreeing to match the award in dollar-for-dollar matching funds.

Locally, the grant recipients included:

the CE Weldon Library in Martin – $4,672

the Obion County Public Library in Union City – $2,730

the Gibson County Memorial Library in Trenton – $2,163

the Newbern Public Library – $1,809

the Ned McWherter-Weakley County Library in Dresden – $1,570

and the Dr. Nathan Porter Library in Greenfield – $1,170

Smaller amounts were awarded to the Gleason Memorial Library, $642, the Tiptonville Public Library, $630, and McKenzie Memorial Library, $390.

The grants are used for the purchase of desktop and laptop computers, as well as other electronic equipment that library users and staff members may need.