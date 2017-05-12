A group of local men have been charged following a two day prostitution sting in Dyersburg.

Officers with the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation, Dyersburg Police Department and Homeland Security arrested a total of 12 men on charges of patronizing prostitution.

Included in the arrests was 35 year old Quinton Kimble of Union City, 36 year old Brad Hobbs of Kenton, 34 year old Nick Hayes of Tiptonville, 26 year old Joseph Bradley and 54 year old Ricky Green of Sharon.

“Operation Someone Like Me” took place this week to focus on human trafficking, with agents posting three advertisements online each day.

Reports said 197 contacts were made to the ads, with more than 4,000 messages exchanged between the agents and the suspects.

Ten of those who attempted to purchase sex from a prostitute were issued citations, with two physically arrested on the charges.