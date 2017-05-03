Thursday is the annual “National Day of Prayer”, which is a call for people of all faiths to spend a time in prayer.

The actual First Continental Congress called for the Day of Prayer in 1775, but it was not until 1952 that Congress established the Resolution that was then signed into law by President Harry Truman.

In 1988, the National Day of Prayer law was amended by President Ronald Reagan to be held on the first Thursday in May.

As part of the national event, the Obion County Ministerial Association has again planned a prayer event on the steps of the Obion County Courthouse.

Crosswind Baptist Church pastor Jeremy Powell spoke with Thunderbolt News about the local event.

The prayer is scheduled to begin at the courthouse at 12:00, but will be moved indoors to the Union City Municipal Building if rain is occurring.