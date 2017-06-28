Local residents will have multiple opportunities to attend 4th of July celebrations in the Ken-Tenn area.

Activities will begin Saturday at Reelfoot Lake, with a concert at 7:00 and fireworks at 9:00 from the Tiptonville American Legion area.

On the 4th of July, Discovery Park of America will have $10 admission from 10:00 until 5:00, with the park grounds open for free after 5:00.

Live music will be performed by Avonlea from 7:30 until 10:00, with fireworks starting at 9:00.

The celebration will include bounce houses and yard games, along with the opportunity to purchase food, beer and wine.

On Independence Day, the White Squirrel Festival in Kenton will include a 5K-Run, parade at 11:00, street dance at 6:00 and fireworks at the ball field at 9:00.

In Martin, at the Parks and Recreation Complex, a Neil Diamond tribute artist will perform at 6:00, with fireworks starting at dusk.

In Hickman, a downtown celebration will be held from 5:00 until 10:00 that includes the band Stealin’ Tyme from 6:00 to 9:00, a beer garden, bar-b-que, and fireworks from the Elvis Stahr Harbor at dusk.