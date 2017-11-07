Two local pastors say they are again saddened and concerned that a church congregation was the target for a shooting that claimed innocent lives.

Reverend Curtis McLendon, who has served as pastor of the Emmanuel Church of God in Christ in Tiptonville for 22 years, spoke about his reaction to hearing 26 people being killed during a worship service in Texas.

Due to recent attacks, Reverend McLendon said his church has devised a safety plan for the congregation.

Union City Church of God pastor, Bro. Ron Gray, said the acts against the church was a sign of today’s society.

Following the latest church shooting on Sunday, Bro. Gray said discussion with members has begun, on how to provide safety to those who attend services.

Both pastors said they want congregation members, and visitors, to worship without fear despite the recent incidents of violence.