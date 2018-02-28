Both men and women basketball players from UT-Martin and Murray State were honored by the Ohio Valley Conference this week.

All-OVC team’s were named following a vote by the leagues coaches and Sports Information Directors.

On the women’s side, UT-Martin’s Kendall Spray became the 10th player in school history to be selected to the OVC First Team.

Spray averaged 17.8 points per game, and ranked first in the OVC and second in the nation with with 117 made three point shots.

The women Skyhawks Ashton Feldhaus was named the the OVC Second Team, with freshman Chelsey Perry selected to the All-Newcomer Team.

Murray State’s Ke’Shunan James was named the leagues “Player of the Year”.

On the men’s side, Murray State’s Jonathan Stark was named to the OVC First Team and conference “Player of the Year”.

Stark averaged 21.7 points per game this season, and recorded six games of scoring 30 or more points.

Joing Stark on the OVC First Team was Terrell Miller and Ja Morant, who was also named to the All-Newcomer Team.