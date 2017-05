Several local schools will be participating in the TSSAA Spring Fling today.

In girl’s tennis, Union City will play Chattanooga Christian at 3:00.

In baseball, in Class-A, Trenton Peabody will play Goodpasture at 4:00 and Huntingdon will play Gordonsville at 6:30.

In softball, in Class-2A, Dyersburg plays Christian Academy of Knoxville at 5:30, while in Class-3A, Dyer County will take on Ooltewah at 4:00.

In Class A-2A soccer, Jackson North Side plays Page High School at 4:30.