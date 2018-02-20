Two seniors from Westview High School signed to play soccer for Dyersburg State Community College. Hannah McCroskey and Diana Navarrete signed to play for the Lady Eagles on Friday, February 16th. These two girls played key roles in advancing the Lady Chargers to their first state tournament appearance in school history. McCroskey finished her career with 44 goals total, with 20 of those coming this past season.

