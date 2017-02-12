At the District 14-A baskeball tournament Saturday

Girls games

Greenfield 59 Lake County 31

Union City 75 Humboldt 61

Gibson County 68 Bradford 43

Trenton 43 South Fulton 20

Monday the District 13-A girls tournament has

Big Sandy at Huntingdon 6:30

Clarksburg at McKenzie 6:30

Hollow-Rock Bruceton travels to play a Dresden

West Carroll plays at Gleason

District 13-AA girls Monday

Obion Central girls play at Dyersburg

Milan plays at Crockett County

District 14-A boys

Greenfield plays at Humboldt boys

Gibson County plays at Trenton boys

South Fulton plays at Union City boys

Bradford plays at Halls boys

In college basketball Saturday

Javier Martinez continued his dominant stretch of play this afternoon as the UT Martin men’s basketball squad posted an 80-73 Ohio Valley Conference road victory at SIUE.

Martinez, who was named adidas OVC Player of the Week on Monday, collected his ninth double-double of the season with 23 points and 15 rebounds in 38 minutes of play. It was the fifth time this season that the senior from St. Croix Virgin Islands scored at least 20 points in a game for the Skyhawks, who improve to 18-10 (8-5 OVC).

The UT Martin women’s basketball team picked up its third consecutive victory with an 82-72 road win at Ohio Valley Conference rival SIUE on Saturday evening.

The Skyhawks (9-17, 6-7 OVC) remained hot by climbing the OVC league standings after winning its fifth game in the last six outings. With the win, UT Martin moves into a three-way tie for seventh play in the team’s quest for a berth in the upcoming OVC Tournament.

Elsewhere J.J. Frazier scored 20 of his 29 points after halftime as Georgia erased a 14-point, second-half deficit to beat Tennessee 76-75 and snap a three-game losing streak.

The comeback enabled Georgia (14-11, 5-7 SEC) to change its frustrating recent track record in road games. Georgia had lost its last four road contests by a total of 16 points, including overtime defeats at No. 17 Florida and No. 15 Kentucky.

Tennessee (14-11, 6-6) has led by at least 13 points in the second half of each of its last three losses. Grant Williams matched a career high with 30 points for the Volunteers.

Isaiah Briscoe had 11 points, 11 rebounds and four assists to help No. 15 Kentucky weather one of its lowest scoring outputs and beat Alabama 67-58 Saturday. The Wildcats (20-5, 10-2 Southeastern Conference), fresh from a shootout win over LSU, found a way to win at a much different tempo after dropping three of their last five games.

Malik Monk added 17 points against the Crimson Tide (14-10, 7-5), which was coming off a quadruple-overtime road upset of No. 19 South Carolina.