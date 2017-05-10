The Westview Chargers defeated South Gibson 1 to nothing Wednesday in the 13-AA baseball tournament and will now face Milan in the Championship game at 4:30 this Thursday afternoon. The Chargers will have to win twice to claim the title.
Meanwhile Huntingdon defeated Dresden 11 to 1 in the District 13-A championship to claim the […]
Local Sports
