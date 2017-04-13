Two area high school students were recently in Nashville to take part in the Tennessee Electric Cooperatives annual Youth Leadership Summit.

Obion County Central’s Garrett Snydor, and Chloe Cates of Trenton Peabody, were junior students chosen and sponsored by the Gibson Electric Membership Corporation.

The students were greeted by Senator Jim Tracy to start the three day leadership and government workshop, which included the opportunity to debate and vote on a mock bill, team building skills and the process to pass legislation.

While in Nashville, Snydor had the chance to meet with State Representative Bill Sanderson, of Kenton, in the House chambers.

Gibson Electric President Dan Rodamaker called the students “future community leaders”, and said it was an honor to help prepare them for opportunities they will encounter in days to come.