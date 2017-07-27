Many road and bridge projects are underway across the State of Tennessee, with some causing traffic advisories in the local area.

The Department of Transportation reports that I-69 work is continuing South of U.S. 51 in Obion County, which includes grading, drainage and construction of eight bridges.

The speed limit in this work area is 45 miles per hour, with traffic reduced to only one lane in each direction.

In Weakley County on State Route 43, resurfacing work will cause possible lane closures in both directions daily, from the Gibson County line to Old U.S. 45-East.

In Lake County, possible lane closures will occur in both directions daily due to the construction of a concrete I-Beam bridge on State Route 21 over Branch Creek.

TDOT officials also say construction of a concrete Bulb-Tee bridge over State Route 78 in Lake County will cause lane closures throughout the project.

This work also includes grading, paving and drainage.