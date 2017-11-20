The Union City Golden Tornadoes will play in the TSSAA Class-2A State Football Semi-Finals this Friday night at Columbia Academy.

Coach Darren Bowling’s Tornadoes advanced with Friday nights 28-21 win over Trenton Peabody at War Memorial Stadium.

Union City is now (11-2) on the season, and will the (12-1) Bulldogs, who eliminated Waverly 47-34.

In the other Class-2A semi-final game, (10-3) Rockwood will play (11-2) Tyner Academy.

The broadcast of the Union City-Columbia Academy game will begin at 6:30 on 105.7 WQAK “The Quake”.

In Class-A State semi-finals this Friday night, the Lake County Falcons will be on the road to face Cornersville.

Coach Josh Puckett’s (11-2) Falcons advanced with a 35-6 win at Memphis Hillcrest, while (12-1) Cornersville knocked off previously unbeaten Huntingdon 21-20 in overtime.

Broadcast of the Lake County at Cornersville game will begin at 6:30 on Mix 101.3 WCMT.

In Kentucky Class-2A State semi-finals, Mayfield will host Christian Academy of Louisville on Friday night.

The (12-1) Cardinals advanced by beating Owensboro Catholic 40-7, with (11-2) Christian Academy beating DeSales 24-3.

Kickoff at Mayfield will take place at 7:00.