The TSSAA “Spring Fling” State Tournament will get underway this week in Murfreesboro.

In Class-A baseball, the (35-2) Union City Golden Tornadoes will face Greenback at 4:00 on Tuesday. Union City advanced to the State Tournament with a 20-1 win over Memphis Middle College on Friday.

You can hear this game live on 105.7 The Quake.

In Class-A softball, (23-4) South Fulton will play (23-8-1) Cascade on Tuesday at 5:30. South Fulton advanced to the State Tournament with a 15-0 Sub-State win over Memphis Middle College.

You can hear this game on 104.9 KYTN.

Also in Class-A, Gibson County will play Unaka on Tuesday at 4:00.

Tennis:

In tennis singles play, Greenfield’s Liz Smith will play Brittany Combest of Middle College, at 9:00 on Thursday morning.

Obion County Central’s Nellina Wooten will play Julia Adams, of Bearden, on Thursday at 12:30.

In doubles play, Meg Kizer and Gussie Parks will face Hope Ring and Addison McGinnis, of Franklin Grace, on Thursday morning at 9:00.

In team play, Greenfield will take on L&N Stem on Tuesday at 1:00.

