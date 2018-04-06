The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention has presented Water Fluoridation Quality Awards to 70 community water systems across Tennessee.

Included in the awards was the local water departments of Union City, Dresden, Ridgely, Martin, Puryear and Milan.

Fluoridation is the adjustment of fluoride in drinking water to a level that is effective for preventing tooth decay.

The award recognizes those communities that achieved excellence in community water fluoridation by maintaining a consistent level of fluoride in drinking water throughout 2016.

Community water fluoridation has been recognized by the CDC as one of 10 great public health achievements of the 20th Century.