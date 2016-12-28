Several local farmers were recognized for their corn production in the latest National Corn Growers Association Contest.

In the “A Non-Irrigated” category, Jeremy Barnes, of Union City, took first place honors with a yield of 282.8 bushel per acre.

Kenneth Barnes, of Union City, took third place with a yield of 240 bushel per acre.

In Kentucky, Reba Griffith, of Mayfield, was awarded second place with 248.3 bushel per acre.

In the category of “No-Till/Strip Till – Irrigated” Racheal Taylor, of Woodland Mills, took second place with 274.7 bushel per acre, and John Griffith of Mayfield, took second in Kentucky with a production of 251.6.