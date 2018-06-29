The 13 Local Workforce Development Areas have been realigned into nine.

The State Workforce Development Board unanimously approved the realignment during their May meeting in Nashville.

Tennessee’s new workforce development areas begin operation on July 1.

The nine new areas are Northwest, Greater Memphis, Southwest, Northern Middle, Southern Middle, Upper Cumberland, Southeast, East, and Northeast.

In the Northwest Tennessee Local Workforce Development Area are: Benton, Carroll, Crockett, Dyer, Gibson, Henry, Lake, Obion, and Weakley counties.

The State Workforce Development Board evaluated the need for realignment of the workforce areas and the impact it would have on the state and determined nine areas would best suit the state because many other programs use a similar structure.

While the transition to the newly realigned areas takes effect on July 1, current partners will continue to operate in their areas until September 30. After that date, each new local board and its chosen partner will make any changes in service they deem necessary.