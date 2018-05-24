Union City’s Gussie Parks and Meg Kizer won their opening match of doubles tennis in the TSSAA State Tournament in Murfreesboro on Thursday.

The Union City duo defeated Hope Ring and Addison McGinnis, of Franklin Grace, by a score of 2-0.

Parks and Kizer moved on to face Armani Hall and Abbey Lee, of L&N STEM, in a semi-finals match Thursday afternoon, but fell 2-0.

Obion County Central’s Nellina Wooten lost to Julia Adams, of Knoxville Bearden, 1-0 in singles play on Thursday.

Adams is the No.1 ranked player in Tennessee, and No.8 ranked player in the South.