Greenfield will play Memphis Westwood

The location of the football field is at 4851 Elvis Presley Blvd at Whitehaven high school football field in Memphis Thursday 7 PM Game on Mix 101.3FM

South Fulton will play Memphis Hillcrest . The location is Arthur Halle Stadium 2620 Mount Moriah Rd., Memphis Friday at 7 PM. Game on Star 95.1FM