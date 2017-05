Traffic was detoured for about an hour Wednesday in Union City, when a trailer full of logs overturned at the intersection of Main Street and Everett Boulevard.

Police officers at the scene said a call was received about 12:30, when a trailer of cut logs came away from the truck.

No one was injured in the accident, but the north bound lanes of Everett Boulevard were closed for the removal of the trailer and the logs.

(photos by Charles Choate – 104.9 KYTN / 105.7 WQAK)