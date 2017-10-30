TSSAA Hall of Fame football coach James Counce has passed away at the age of 68.

Coach Counce passed away Saturday at Tennova Healthcare Dyersburg Regional Hospital.

Coach Counce was born in South Fulton, and was a long-time head coach with his longest tenures at Dyersburg and Henry County High School.

His overall record on the field was 235-95, which included two perfect seasons and two Class-5A State Championships at Henry County.

He retired in 2014 and was inducted into the state Hall of Fame this year.

Funeral services will be held Tuesday at 11:00 at the West Dyersburg Church of Christ, with burial to follow in the Obion County Memorial Gardens.

Visitors will be received at the church beginning at 4:00 on Monday afternoon.