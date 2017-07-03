A radio voice that’s been heard for more than 50 years has been silenced. Thunderbolt Radio air personality Richard Larry Doxey died Sunday at the age of 69 following a ten month illness.

Larry began working at 1410 WCMT in Martin in June of 1967 before heading off to serve in the United States Army where he fought in Viet Nam. Upon returning to Tennessee he resumed his “on-air” shift at 1410 WCMT in Martin in 1970 where he continued his radio career that spanned 50 years.

He also worked at WENK and then at KYTN radio stations where he was later named the general manager. He was one of the original staff members and the first voice to be heard on 104.9 KYTN FM in September of 1974 when that station began broadcasting.

Later Larry re-enlisted in the Army National Guard and was stationed in Ketchikan, Alaska before returning to his home town of Union City. There he assisted in overseeing the Tennessee National Guard Armory and he also worked at Tyson in Union City as a security guard.

After retiring from those positions he continued to work at 104.9 KYTN and Classic Hits Star 95.1. He also spent time taking friends to the VA Hospital and helping out behind the scenes of various projects and was a member of Second Baptist Church.

On August 29th, 2016 Larry suffered a stroke right after completing his on air shift on Star 95.1 that’s believed to have been caused by un-detected brain tumor, possibly related to Agent Orange, while he was in Vietnam.

Larry came to WCMT right out of high school…but he says he actually tried to get a job much earlier as he told us in an interview.

Larry, like many other DJ’s in the 60s and 70s at WCMT, attributed his career in radio to the late Duke Drumm who was the radio station manager and the man that gave him his first radio job.

In that interview during WCMT’s 50th Anniversary open house Larry remembered a funny moment with then fellow employee Gary Tuck whom he spent several years working with..

Last month Thunderbolt Radio recognized Larry for being in radio for 50 years and he was also named a “Lifetime Member” of the Tennessee Association of Broadcasting where he also served as vice chairman of the board.

Thunderbolt Radio President Paul Tinkle said “Larry taught him how to run the control board, how to annunciate words and many other things about radio. He called Larry a “true friend of those he worked with.” Tinkle said Larry had a very tight circle of friends. He went on to say he never saw him upset, always had a smile and was extremely neat. He said Larry never wanted to inconvenience anyone.

Reflecting on the past Larry Doxey told the story about another Thunderbolt employee, the late Stewart Byars, whom he respected and later died from complications of Cancer.

Listener tributes have flooded the Thunderbolt Facebook page as well as callers to the radio station like Thomas Saxton who served with Larry in the 913th Regiment.

Larry Doxey leaves behind his daughter Krista Doxey-Costello and sons Alex and Allen Doxey.

Funeral services will be announced later today by Edmaiston Mosley.