Longtime Weakley County Courthouse bailiff Steve Todd is retiring today.

Todd has been with the Weakley County Sheriff’s Department for 32 years, spending 20 years on patrol and the last 12 years as the court bailiff.

Weakley County General Sessions Judge Tommy Moore tells Thunderbolt Radio News that Todd’s professionalism and compassion will be missed in the courtroom.

“Steve’s probably the longest-serving bailiff we’ve had since I’ve been a judge, and that’s been quite a while. He’s become a part of our family.”

Judge Moore said, “He does a little preaching and moral discussions with some of the individuals appearing in court. I hear him whispering over in the corner. He doesn’t whisper very well. He apparently learned how to whisper in a saw mill. But he gives some great direction to some of these people.”

Moore adds, “We’ll miss him. We’ll miss him there at the courthouse. He’s just been a valuable asset to the courtroom and the court system and law enforcement in his career.”

A reception for Steve Todd is being held this afternoon at the courthouse. The Circuit Court Clerk’s office will be closed from 1:00 to 2:00 for the retirement celebration.

