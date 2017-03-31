WPSD in Paducah has announced that longtime journalist and news anchor Tom Butler died on Friday.

According to the WPSD website, Butler started at WPSD in 1962 as an announcer and reporter. In his 35 year career, he served several roles, from reporter to Vice President of News. Throughout that time he worked with many men and women who would go on to become newsroom leaders in their own right. Many remember Tom as a kind man with a strong devotion to God.

The report said Butler’s family said he died from complications after a fall in 2015. He was 79 years old.

It was just recently announced that Butler was to be inducted into the Kentucky Journalism Hall of Fame.