The Mega-Millions lottery jackpot continues to grow, after no grand prize winning ticket was sold on Tuesday.

Friday night’s drawing has now increased to to $232 million dollars.

A single ticket that matches all six numbers correctly, could give that winner the option to accept a lump sum payout of $139.5 million dollars before taxes.

The multi-state lottery game is played in both Tennessee and Kentucky.

The chances of winning the grand prize is 1-in-302 million.