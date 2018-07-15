The Northwest Tennessee Development Agency is accepting applications to help low income households with their energy costs.

The Low Income Home Energy Assistance Program assists low income families through direct energy payments to their energy provider.

Households with total annual income below 150% of the federal poverty guidelines may be assisted.

Applicants must also submit a government ID, social security number verification for all household members, and a current utility company print-out showing the last 12 months of usage at their current location.

Weakley County residents interested in applying for the program should make an appointment with the Northwest Tennessee Economic Development Agency office in Dresden.

Share this: Tweet







Like this: Like Loading...