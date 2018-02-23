The Tennessee Wildlife Resources Agency is conducting research concerning the relatively low weight of game fish in Kentucky Lake.

Fish Biologist Michael Clark says research teams have observed the average weight of Largemouth Bass and both species of Crappie to be lower than normal this year.

Clark says the TWRA believes this is due to the small amount of Gizzard and Threadfin Shad in the lake, which haven’t been this low since the 1990s.

A possible contributing factor for the low Shad numbers may be due to invasive Carp species; however, Clark believes this is a natural cycle that occurs periodically.

Meanwhile, the TWRA is conducting research concerning Carp in Tennessee waters with several state and federal agencies including a study at Lake Barkley Dam involving an experimental barrier.