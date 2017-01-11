Students at Fulton County High School were greeted with a visit on Tuesday by Lt. Governor Jenean Hampton.

The Lt. Governor made history last year by becoming the first African-American to hold a statewide office in Kentucky, with the election of Republican Governor Matt Bevin.

Following a talk with a group of students at the school, Ms. Hampton told Thunderbolt News that she had been encouraged to share her life story, which includes early poverty, serving in the military and now serving in public office.

Fulton County School Principal Ellen Murphy said she hoped the visit and speech by the Lt. Governor inspired her students for the future.

Lt. Governor Hampton also promoted job growth to the young students, and promoted her 1st annual “Entrepreneurship Challenge”, which is intended to introduce students to the business environment, as well as promoting business ownership and learning.