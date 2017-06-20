Officials with the Tennessee Soybean Festival have announced that Lynyrd Skynyrd will headline the musical acts of the 2017 festival in Martin.

The Southern rock band will close out the Soybean festival on Saturday, September 9th at Festival Park. Tickets are $35 to $50.

On Friday, September 8th, Air Supply will play the Festival Park Stage with tickets $5 to $15.

On Thursday night September 7th, country music star Clink Black will perform a free concert on the downtown stage to the first 3,400 fans to enter the gate.

On Wednesday night, UT-Martin student night will feature Echosmith.

The first 2,000 UT-Martin students with Id’s will be admitted free, with general admission tickets for sale at $5.00.

On Tuesday night September 5th, “Live and Let Die” a symphonic tribute to Paul McCartney will take place on the Festival Stage with free admission.

Soybean Festival activities and events will run from September 2nd thru September 10th, with the Soybean Festival pageant scheduled for August 19th.