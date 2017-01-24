Legendary Southern Rock band Lynyrd Skynyrd is performing at the Carson Center in Paducah Saturday February 4th at 7:15.

The platinum-selling rock group continues to play with original member Gary Rossington and other contributors including lead vocalist Johnny Van Zant, the brother of original singer Ronnie Van Zant, who was killed in a 1977 plane crash.

Lynyrd Skynyrd is a member of the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame and has a number of famous songs the average listener knows by heart including “Free Bird” and “Sweet Home Alabama”.

Tickets beginning at $99 are still available at the Carson Center Box Office in Paducah.