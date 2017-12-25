Mothers Against Drunk Driving recently honored four Tennessee Wildlife Resources Agency officers during the Statewide “Night of Remembrance” and Awards Ceremony.

TWRA wildlife officers Greg Julian of Anderson County, Josh Landrum of Davidson County, and Jeff Roberson of Knox County, were honored by MADD Tennessee, for their efforts on removing boating under the influence operators from Tennessee waterways.

In addition, TWRA Boating Investigator Captain Matt Majors also received the 2017 Middle Tennessee Outstanding Service Award.

This year’s annual event was held in Nashville, and honors and remembers victims of substance impaired driving and underage drinking.

It also recognizes law enforcement officers for their commitment to protecting Tennesseans from these crimes.