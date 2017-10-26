The St. Louis Cardinals announced Thursday the hiring of Mike Maddux as the team’s Pitching Coach and promotion of triple-A Memphis Pitching Coach Bryan Eversgerd to the Cardinals Bullpen Coach for the 2018 season.

The 56-year old Maddux has served as pitching coach with the Texas Rangers (2009-15) and Washington Nationals (2016-17), and was part of six postseason teams – four with the Rangers (2010-11, 12, 15) and two with the Nationals (2016-17).

Maddux is the brother of pitching great Greg Maddux, and enjoyed a 15-year Major League career, going 39-37 with a 4.05 ERA in 472 games.

The 48 year old Eversgerd has served as pitching coach in the Cardinals organization for 15 seasons, including the last five with the Cardinals’ Memphis affiliate.

Eversgerd pitched parts of four major league seasons, and made two stints with St. Louis that included his Major League debut in 1994.