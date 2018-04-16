The topic of benefits paid to Magistrates drew lengthy debate at Monday’s Fulton County Fiscal Court meeting, attended by several election candidates.

Three people took the podium to speak on the issue of salaries, retirement and insurance paid for many years to the elected officials.

Robert Simpson was the first to speak on the issue, which drew reaction from Magistrate George Jones, of Cayce.

Tommy Bennett questioned the board members about working 100 hours a month to receive retirement, which sparked an answer from Magistrate Bubba Nelms, of Fulton.

Judge Executive Jim Martin told those in attendance the current salary and benefits paid to the Magistrates were set many years ago.

With the primary coming in May, the Magistrates had the opportunity to make salary and benefit changes for the next four year term, but a call by Judge Martin on the issue died from a lack of a motion from the board.