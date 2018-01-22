Fulton County Magistrates have agreed to help support a bill payment for the county Senior Citizens centers.

Judge Executive Jim Martin said a request was given by letter to the county, requesting assistance in bills totaling $6,200.

Judge Martin said he learned that the City of Fulton declined their offer of support, and was unsure on the response from the City of Hickman.

After County Attorney Rick Major said program support would be legal for the board, Magistrate Henry Callison, of Hickman, said he was in favor of helping the senior’s program.

County Magistrate Bubba Nelms, of Fulton, offered a figure to pay on the bills, saying there was an obligation to help.

The board voted unanimously to pay the $3,100, which supports both the Hickman and Fulton locations.