County officials in Fulton County feel they have selected the best candidate to move the Detention Center forward.

40 year old Steven Williams was named Jailer on Wednesday, during a press conference held at the County Office Complex.

Williams will take over the position on August 1st, after serving almost 16 years with the Fulton Police Department, most recently serving as Captain and Detective.

He was named from a pool of five people who were considered for the position.

Judge Executive Jim Martin made the introduction of Williams to those attending the event, and later told Thunderbolt News that he brings good characteristics to the job.

Williams said he saw the opening at the Detention Center as a challenge that he was willing to accept.

The new Jailer said the Detention Center was vital in many ways to the county, and he looked forward to learning the operations of the business.