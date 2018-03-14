A major investment was announced for FedEx in Memphis on Wednesday.

Governor Bill Haslam and FedEx Chairman Frederick Smith announced the company will make a capital investment of more than $1 billion dollars to modernize the Memphis hub and improve operational efficiency and reliability.

The Memphis project includes construction of a new large sort facility, the installation of state-of-the-art sort systems, construction of a bulk truck load building, and a new area to improve handling of the oversized shipments.

Construction is expected to begin in 2019 and be completed by 2025.

The FedEx hub in Memphis currently has 11,000 team members and 163 aircraft gates, and is the largest sort facility in the FedEx Express global network.

The company overall hires an estimated 30,000 people in the Memphis area and processes 69-percent of the United States domestic volume each day.