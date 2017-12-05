A major methamphetamine bust in Obion County has resulted in the arrest of four people.

An affidavit from the Obion County Courthouse said 66 year old Kenneth Edward Garrett, of Kenton, 60 year old Virginia Torres, of El Campo, Texas, and 38 year old Vega Saul Flores, of Mexico, were arrested on charges of conspiracy involving the delivery of 60 pounds of liquid methamphetamine.

Affidavits said 60 year old Ronald Lynn Parham, of 9699 McConnell Road in Obion County, was charged with felony promotion of methamphetamine, after two ounces of suspected crystal methamphetamine, approximately three pounds of suspected liquid methamphetamine, along with marijuana and methamphetamine pre-cursors were located in his home.

The court document said Drug Enforcement Agents from Nashville and Jackson had court ordered wire taps on the defendants phones, which allowed them to monitor communications by text and voice calls.

Officers learned from the taps that the methamphetamine was coming from Houston, Texas, and was to be delivered by Virginia Torres to the McConnell Road address of Parham on December 3rd.

Upon arrival at the scene, multiple law enforcement officials made arrests and recovered the transported drug.

All four suspects were arraigned Monday in front of General Sessions Judge Jimmy Smith, with Flores, Torres and Garrett issued $250,000 bonds, with Parham issued a $100,000 bond.