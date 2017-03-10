Officials with the National Weather Service in Paducah will be in Hickman Friday to access damage and make a determination of a possible tornado that caused major damage in a part of the city.

Law enforcement and emergency personnel were on the scene all night Thursday in Hickman, following an apparent tornado that struck the city.

Shortly after a tornado warning was issued for Fulton County, the storm moved through, causing damage in multiple parts of the city.

Very high winds, hail and heavy rainfall accompanied the apparent tornado, with trees uprooted, roofs and buildings damaged, a motor home overturned, and multiple power poles and lines damaged.

Major damage was received at the Little General convenience store on Seventh Street, and damage was also reported at the Fulton County Dispatch Center and portions of the Fulton County Detention Center.

Approximately 80 inmates were moved to the former Hickman County Detention Center, after a portion of the jail roof was blown off.

Roof damage at the dispatch center forced their relocation at the Fulton County Office Complex.

The damage associated with the became more evident this morning, as daylight hours made their way on the river city.

Clean-up and damage assessments have already begun.

Following the storms, there were no reports of any injuries.

The Fulton County School System did call off classes today due to the large amount of people affected by power outages, and the dangers of operating buses with fallen lines and trees.

Last night, the Gibson Electric Corporation reported about 2,500 outages in Fulton and Hickman County, along with Obion, Lake, Gibson and Crockett County.

This morning, Gibson County reports indicated all power was restored with the exception of approximately 100 homes in Fulton County.

Fulton County Judge Executive Jim Martin issued a disaster declaration this morning, which helps provide assistance to the county, while expediting services.

A briefing took place this morning at the county office complex, in which Emergency Management Director Hugh Caldwell updated those attending about a Red Cross shelter established at the Hickman Methodist Church.

Director Caldwell also issued a statement urging all sightseers to remain out of the city limits due to ongoing clean-up and power restoration work.

Photos from the Hickman storm have been placed on our website, with additional updates on the website coming today.