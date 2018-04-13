A motorcyclist has been airlifted following a collision with a car in Martin Friday.

According to Assistant Police Chief Phillip Fuqua, a motorcycle operated by 31 year old Anthony Bell of Martin was traveling west on Main Street.

A sedan driven by 38 year old Daniel Reynolds of Martin was heading east and turned in front of the motorcycle as it made a left onto Travis Road.

The sedan struck the motorcycle as it was negotiating the left turn.

The driver of the sedan was not injured, but the motorcycle operator was airlifted to receive medical attention for a non-life-threatening injury. There were no passengers in either vehicle at the time of the crash.